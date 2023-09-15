Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $5,595,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 180,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

