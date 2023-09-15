Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

GPC stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

