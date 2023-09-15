Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $260,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,988.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $260,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,988.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,419 shares of company stock worth $3,290,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

