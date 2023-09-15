Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $317.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

