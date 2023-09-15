Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,600.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,197.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,025.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,757.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,137.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

