eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.93 million. eGain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.29 on Friday. eGain has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of eGain by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

