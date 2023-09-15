Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 7,300 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1,803.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,300 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $493,719. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

