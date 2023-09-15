Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.66 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.