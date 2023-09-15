Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) Director Janie Goddard acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ultralife Stock Up 1.6 %

Ultralife stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 million, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.75.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ultralife by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

