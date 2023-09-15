Insider Buying: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Insider Purchases $20,117.80 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Nell Fitzgerald purchased 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,117.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,420 shares in the company, valued at $138,414. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The company had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Codexis by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

