Insider Buying: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Insider Purchases $20,117.80 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Nell Fitzgerald purchased 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,117.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,420 shares in the company, valued at $138,414. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Codexis Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The company had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Codexis
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Codexis
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.