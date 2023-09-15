Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,461 shares of company stock worth $671,638. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,547,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Haemonetics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

