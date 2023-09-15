Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$100,000.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Lawrence Frischer bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

Crown Capital Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

CRWN opened at C$7.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$43.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$9.24.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

