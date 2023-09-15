Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$100,000.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Lawrence Frischer bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.
Crown Capital Partners Trading Down 2.5 %
CRWN opened at C$7.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$43.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$9.24.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
