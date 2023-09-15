Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Christian O. Henry Sells 10,000 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ PACB opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $375,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 71,230 shares during the period.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

