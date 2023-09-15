Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells C$47,239.92 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director Michael William Sutton sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$47,239.92.

Shares of RUP opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.52.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

