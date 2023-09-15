Mark Anthony Hernandez Purchases 1,773 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,773 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,573.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 174 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,245.10.

On Thursday, September 7th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $22,576.54.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $22,601.16.

On Thursday, August 31st, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 850 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $15,385.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 850 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,317.00.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 12.7% in the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the first quarter worth $245,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

