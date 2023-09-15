Raj Chowdhry Acquires 250,000 Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZGet Free Report) Director Raj Chowdhry purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,750.00.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Down 3.1 %

ABZ opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.78. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.18.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

