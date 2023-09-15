Raj Chowdhry Acquires 250,000 Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Raj Chowdhry purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,750.00.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Down 3.1 %

ABZ opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.78. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.18.

Get AsiaBaseMetals alerts:

About AsiaBaseMetals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.