Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Insider Buys $44,440.00 in Stock

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) insider Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 1,048 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $12,146.32.
- On Monday, August 28th, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 2,000 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $23,040.00.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 2,876 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $33,275.32.
Shares of NASDAQ BRID opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.52. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.38.
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
