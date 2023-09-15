Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Insider Buys $44,440.00 in Stock

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) insider Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allan Jr. Bridgford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 1,048 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $12,146.32.

On Monday, August 28th, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 2,000 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $23,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 2,876 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $33,275.32.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRID opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.52. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

About Bridgford Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.