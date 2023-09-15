Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Purchases $34,000.00 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) Director Greg Petersen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $41,082.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.40 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $1.32. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.24% and a negative return on equity of 296.10%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Articles

