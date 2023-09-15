Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Purchases A$50,025.00 in Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) insider Brad Soller acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.67 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,025.00 ($32,274.19).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bapcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

