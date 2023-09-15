OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $232,200.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 568,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.95. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.01.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.37 million. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. On average, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

