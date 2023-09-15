Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Director Buys $251,046.00 in Stock

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 348,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $251,046.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 354,318 shares in the company, valued at $255,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.39. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $16.65.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
