Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Director Buys $251,046.00 in Stock

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 348,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $251,046.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 354,318 shares in the company, valued at $255,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.39. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.