BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in BP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. BP has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BP will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

