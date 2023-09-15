Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $186,310.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,408,039 shares in the company, valued at $106,950,170.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $186,310.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,408,039 shares in the company, valued at $106,950,170.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,379,976.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,798.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,413 shares of company stock worth $7,338,567. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

