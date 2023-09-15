Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WTFC stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

