T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. HSBC reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,835 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.1 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

