IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,678,000 after buying an additional 6,269,790 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,042,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,029,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,323,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

