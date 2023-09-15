Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $30.58

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.01 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 618,413 shares of company stock worth $16,873,466. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in Pinterest by 18.4% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 93,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,844,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

