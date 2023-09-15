Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 444 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total value of $128,165.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,866.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.07 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.