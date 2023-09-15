Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $112,650.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,979,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SOVO opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,812 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,765 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

