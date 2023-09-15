Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) CEO Purchases $117,800.00 in Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,972.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

