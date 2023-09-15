Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells $144,588.96 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $144,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 520,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Arteris had a negative net margin of 63.99% and a negative return on equity of 93.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIP. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

