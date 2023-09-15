Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $306,200.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.05.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 808,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,818,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

