FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Sells $163,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,409.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 10th, Patrick Cook sold 229,290 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $536,538.60.

FTC Solar stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $162.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.00.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The company had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

