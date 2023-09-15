The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$83.93 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.32 and a 1 year high of C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$152.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$83.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

