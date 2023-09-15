O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $18.37 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

