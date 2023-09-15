Insider Selling: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Sells 41,140 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 41,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $267,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $306,835.20.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 1.6 %

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.92 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,809 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Further Reading

