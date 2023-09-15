SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEDG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $324.00.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

SEDG stock opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.30 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.