Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s FY2026 earnings at ($5.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

SLRN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLRN

Acelyrin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.