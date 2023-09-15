Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NOVN
Novan Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novan
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.