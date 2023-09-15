SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.