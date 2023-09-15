Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $2.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

