Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $4.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.43.

Rent the Runway Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $67,172.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 741,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,809 shares of company stock worth $178,355. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

