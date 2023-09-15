GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.06.

GitLab Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GTLB opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at $25,352,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,900 shares of company stock worth $15,480,323. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $31,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

