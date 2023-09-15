BMO Capital Markets Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $237.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.62.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $177.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.66. First Solar has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.