JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $137.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.93.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -749.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $126.25 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.