Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 57,977 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 57,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $206,398.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $220,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 9,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $33,888.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 15,613 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $50,273.86.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 180,274 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $634,564.48.

On Monday, August 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $706,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $92,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $566,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $554,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $602,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $3.22 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1,460.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,019 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

