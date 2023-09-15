MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.08.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $365.92 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.35 and its 200-day moving average is $314.36.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.33, for a total value of $1,127,310.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,640.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.33, for a total value of $1,127,310.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,640.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,520 shares of company stock worth $39,180,574. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

