Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$113.47

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at C$107.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$90.84 and a 52-week high of C$112.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.734767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total transaction of C$279,893.13. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

