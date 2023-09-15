Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $107.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $240,039.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 176,062 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $240,039.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 176,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $2,520,081.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,438.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,263 shares of company stock worth $105,130,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -375.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

