Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of APTV opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

